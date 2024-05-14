2 teens wanted for criminal violations escape from Children's Village in Waterford

article

Police are asking for the public’s help locating two Pontiac teenagers wanted for criminal violations who ran away from Children’s Village on Sunday.

Detectives say Marc Anthony Campos-Maldonado, 16, and Kamarion Amir Johnson, 15, were last seen at Children’s Village at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Both teens have ties to the Pontiac. Campos-Maldonado also has ties to Auburn Hills.

Descriptions were released of the two criminal suspects:

Campos-Maldonado is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue plaid pajama pants.

Kamarion is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue plaid pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen Marc or Kamarion or knows where they are should call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950. extension 30565.

