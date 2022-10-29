Nice looking weekend with mild temps, rain chance Sunday
FOX 2 - After a chilly start to Saturday with patchy fog, temperatures will warm up to slightly above seasonal values: 62.
Going to the Big Game? Dry and 51 at kickoff!
Saturday night is not as chilly, with lows around 42.
Increasing clouds as a system approaches from the south Sunday, 61/49. Rain moving in late in the day extending into Monday.
Halloween brings a high near 60/47 with rain in the area. Evening readings around 55 for the trick or treaters.
Tuesday brings morning clouds 65/44
Pleasant day Wednesday, sun & clouds 66/48
Variably cloudy Thursday 67/52
Dry Friday, high near 70.