Nice looking weekend with mild temps, rain chance Sunday

After a chilly start to Saturday with patchy fog, temperatures will warm up to slightly above seasonal values: 62.

Going to the Big Game? Dry and 51 at kickoff!

Saturday night is not as chilly, with lows around 42.

Increasing clouds as a system approaches from the south Sunday, 61/49. Rain moving in late in the day extending into Monday.

Halloween brings a high near 60/47 with rain in the area. Evening readings around 55 for the trick or treaters.

Tuesday brings morning clouds 65/44

Pleasant day Wednesday, sun & clouds 66/48

Variably cloudy Thursday 67/52

Dry Friday, high near 70.