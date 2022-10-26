NICU babies get storybook hero Halloween costumes at Henry Ford Health

Halloween is nearly here and the babies in the care of doctors and nurses at Henry Ford Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are the heroes of a storybook photo shoot.

Nurses dressed the hospital's tiniest patients as beloved characters from children’s books as part of the annual photo shoot - which the team says is a special treat for families whose babies can't make it home in time for Halloween.

While babies are in the NICU, family members and visitors are encouraged to read to them. This inspired this year's costumes which include The Cat in the Hat, Corduroy, Madeline, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, among dozens of others.

Each baby and their family are sent home with a book and a costume.

