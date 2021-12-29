Nightly Kwanzaa celebration held at Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History

Wednesday marks the fourth day of Kwanzaa - the week-long, non-religious holiday honors African family and social values.



The Charles H. Wright Museum has a full lineup of programming to educate and celebrate.

"The Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American history prides itself on being a first voice institution - that means we don’t hear it from someone else, this is information that we know," said Edward Foxworth III, director of external affairs.

And that makes it the perfect place to celebrate Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration of African-American culture that starts the day after Christmas.

"Each night we've had a different community-based organization come in and partner with the museum, to deliver song, dance, African drumming, poetry," he said.

Kwanzaa means "first fruits" in Swahili and the celebration is centered around seven principles that include self-determination, unity, and purpose. Principles that are reinforced through the performances at The Wright.

"We want people from all backgrounds and walks of life to really look at Kwanzaa as a celebration they can participate in," Foxworth said.

As the celebration of Kwanzaa continues at the Wright, Covid safety protocols are strictly enforced.

"We’re doing a highbred because of Covid protocols, our theater holds about 317 people, so we are allowing about 150 people that can come into the space so that they can be socially distanced, you do have to have proof of vaccination card," Foxworth said.

Tickets are no longer available for the in-person Kwanzaa events at The Wright, but you can still catch the evening performances.

"Every night or celebration start at 7:00 PM and Thats the very time It goes Live on our website," he said. "So people will have to go to our website to see the live broadcast."

For details on the Kwanzaa events go to www.thewright.org/

"Our mission is to open minds and change lives," Foxworth said. "And when people come here and celebrate Kwanzaa that’s exactly what happens."

Advertisement



