Nightmarish Detroit serial rapist sentenced to nearly 30 years behind bars

A serial rapist who is also accused of shooting four people has been put behind bars on Thursday night as his behavior was described as nightmarish in court.

Timeline:

Deandre Martece Williams was on a three-month crime spree in Detroit and has been described as nightmarish, with at least 15 victims in all, including multiple rapes and shootings, armed robberies, kidnapping, and possibly a murder.

"He’s was roaming the streets of Detroit lurking in the shadows," said James Deir. "I can tell you that he raped somebody for four hours straight with a gun to their head. I been doing this for 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this."

The federal complaint against Williams writes like a horror movie. His modus operandi was to target sex workers and their customers, robbing the so-called ‘Johns,’ sometimes shooting them, then sexually assaulting the women.

Investigative Work:

However, Williams got lazy using the same gun in shootings, leaving shell casings which acted as bread crumbs for investigators. That was where Detroit police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborated, running those casings through a ballistic testing database known as ‘Nibin.’

"We had a gun out in the community that was linked to 6 shootings, one homicide and 5 armed robberies," Deir said.

It led officials to Williams at his Detroit home, where he was arrested in October 2023.

What's next:

This week, he was sentenced to 27 years on federal charges and is suspected of an additional homicide too.

Williams will also do 10 more years on state charges for a rape cold case from 2012.