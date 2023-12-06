Nite Lites at Michigan International Speedway hosting free night for military, veterans

article

Military members and veterans can drive through Nite Lites, the extravagant holiday display at Michigan International Speedway, for free on Thursday, Dec. 7.

A military ID or veteran ID will get you into the 5-mile-long lightshow from 5:30-9 p.m.

When not free, Nite Lites tickets are $35 per vehicle. A train ride through the lights is also available. That costs $15.75 per person.

Nite Lites runs through Jan. 7.

Michigan International Speedway is at 12626 US-12 in Brooklyn.