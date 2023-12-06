Expand / Collapse search

Nite Lites at Michigan International Speedway hosting free night for military, veterans

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Holidays
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Nite Lites)

BROOKLYN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Military members and veterans can drive through Nite Lites, the extravagant holiday display at Michigan International Speedway, for free on Thursday, Dec. 7.

A military ID or veteran ID will get you into the 5-mile-long lightshow from 5:30-9 p.m.

When not free, Nite Lites tickets are $35 per vehicle. A train ride through the lights is also available. That costs $15.75 per person.

Nite Lites runs through Jan. 7.

Michigan International Speedway is at 12626 US-12 in Brooklyn.

Watch FOX 2 News Live