No charges for DK Metcalf after incident with Lions fan during game at Ford Field

article

The Brief Steelers receiver DK Metcalf will not be charged for an altercation with a Lions fan at Ford Field last year. Metcalf grabbed and pushed the fan who was heckling him at the time during the Dec. 21st game. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office released a statement that the decision came after a careful review of evidence, including social media videos shot of the incident.



Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver DK Metcalf will not be charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for an altercation with a Lions fan last season.

What they're saying:

Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued the decision on Friday citing a careful review of evidence including multiple videos taken during the game last December at Ford Field.

"After an extensive review of all the relevant evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that charges will not be issued in this case. The warrant request is denied," she said in a statement.

On December 21, Metcalf got into an altercation with a 45-year-old male Lions fan who was heckling the player.

The Lions fan, Ryan Kennedy, was seated in the stands behind the Steelers' bench at the time. He claimed he was shouting DK's full name, DeKaylin, at the time.

At one point, the two came face-to-face. The interaction took place when Metcalf approached the stands, where Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back.

Worthy's office said the fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game.

Metcalf, 28, claimed racial slurs were used - although no evidence has surfaced to bear that accusation out. As a result, Kennedy and an attorney announced they were taking legal action to retaliate.