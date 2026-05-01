No charges for DK Metcalf after incident with Lions fan during game at Ford Field
FOX 2 - Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver DK Metcalf will not be charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for an altercation with a Lions fan last season.
What they're saying:
Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued the decision on Friday citing a careful review of evidence including multiple videos taken during the game last December at Ford Field.
"After an extensive review of all the relevant evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that charges will not be issued in this case. The warrant request is denied," she said in a statement.
On December 21, Metcalf got into an altercation with a 45-year-old male Lions fan who was heckling the player.
The Lions fan, Ryan Kennedy, was seated in the stands behind the Steelers' bench at the time. He claimed he was shouting DK's full name, DeKaylin, at the time.
At one point, the two came face-to-face. The interaction took place when Metcalf approached the stands, where Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back.
Worthy's office said the fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game.
Metcalf, 28, claimed racial slurs were used - although no evidence has surfaced to bear that accusation out. As a result, Kennedy and an attorney announced they were taking legal action to retaliate.
The Source: Information for this story is from previous reporting and today's statement by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.