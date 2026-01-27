'No education, no fallback:' Reactions to MHSAA allowing athletes to make money off personal image

The Brief The MHSAA announced that high school athletes are eligible to make money based on their personal brand. The reality is, less than 1% of high school athletes make real money.



High school athletes in Michigan have another reason to take their training to the next level as they are eligible to make money based on their personal brand.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced the new eligibility where the next sports superstar can potentially start earning endorsement money at 14 or 15 years old. However, Michigan is late to the game compared to other states.

The reality is, less than 1% of high school athletes make real money, but the potential is still there.

"It opens up the door for things like endorsements, merchandising, autograph sessions, as long as they remain individual opportunities for individual athletes. Anything that looks like a group activity or persuades someone to play for a school or coach is prohibited," said Geoff Kimmerly with the MHSAA.

The MHSAA had been kicking the idea around for half a decade, studying Indiana and Ohio who allow their high school athletes to cash in on their brand. But, there are rules.

Local perspective:

Schools cannot use money as a recruitment tool and the endorsement must be approved by the MHSAA. That means no alcohol, tobacco, marijuana or things like that. But student athletes will have the potential to be paid to use their brand and that is leaving some with mixed feelings.

FOX 2 talked with them.

"I think it’s a very good thing," said Kari Dotson from Flint. "If you have the ability and maybe take your family out of a situation with your athletic ability, why not?"

"Because grades are important, let’s face it, athletes, if they get hurt, what do they have next?" No education, no fallback," said Nakia from Detroit.

Dig deeper:

There is the matter of making sure everyone is playing by the rules. There are expected to be contracts involved and violations could result in students losing eligibility and schools losing affiliation.