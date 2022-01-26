No heat inside Roseville apartments for 3 weeks, says woman

Latunya Franklin’s mom lives at Macomb Manner in Roseville and sent us pictures showing the space heaters her mom has been using to heat her unit. Sometimes she has to turn to the stove due to the cold.

"My mother stays in this apartment, she’s been without heat for three and a half weeks," said Franklin."They’ve been calling her like once a week saying the parts are not in. They're waiting on parts."

FOX 2: "What’s the problem with the heat, is it a boiler issue?"

"They didn’t say," Franklin said.

FOX 2 tried to speak to the leasing office to get to the bottom of it, they referred us to their corporate offices.

A company spokesperson said a vendor will begin installing two new boilers Thursday. And in the meantime they have provided temporary heating.

They said in a statement: "The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We immediately responded when the HVAC system failed and deployed all resources to get it fixed. Although HVAC vendors are extremely busy, we have secured a vendor."

The spokesperson also indicated they’ve been keeping residents in the loop, and hope the installation will only take a day or two - and apologized for the inconvenience.

In the meantime - it’s cold, and Franklin thinks her mom and the other people who are using space heaters, shouldn’t have to.

"It’s cold out here and the temperatures goes down at night," Franklin said. "They passed out little heaters, but the heaters are burned out."

The entire statement from Macomb Manor is below:

"The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We immediately responded when the HVAC system failed and deployed all resources to get it fixed. Although HVAC vendors are extremely busy, we have secured a vendor that will begin installing two new boilers tomorrow, upon arrival. In the interim, we have provided temporary heating systems to our residents. We continue to be responsive to our residents and have communicated our progress. We are hopeful installation will only take a day or two. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

