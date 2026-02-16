No injuries reported in Berkley house fire

article

Everyone is safe after a house fire Sunday night in Berkley.

The city's department of public safety arrived at the scene in the 3800 block of Oakshire, which is north of 12 Mile between Greenfield and Coolidge, and quickly extinguished the flames.

The fire heavily damaged the side of the house, along with the ceiling of at least one room.

(Photo: Berkley Department of Public Safety)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is believed to have been accidental.