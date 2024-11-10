No one injured as Babcock Co-op catches fire in Royal Oak

A fire broke out at the Babcock Cooperative Apartments, 2820 Woodslee Drive in Royal Oak Sunday afternoon. No one was in the apartment where the fire started at the time of the incident.

Neighbors say a woman and her son live in the unit, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

According to people at the scene, new smoke detectors were recently installed and the building's electrical wires were inspected at that time.