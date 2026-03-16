No one injured in Detroit truck fire

A truck caught fire in a parking lot on Telegraph Road near the Jeffries Freeway just after 9 p.m. Monday night.
Detroit Fire Department officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Video courtesy of Damian Lyzohub
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A truck caught fire in a parking lot on Telegraph Road near the Jeffries Freeway just after 9 p.m. Monday night.
Detroit Fire Department officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Photo courtesy of Damian Lyzohub