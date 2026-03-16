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No one injured in Detroit truck fire

By Dave Herndon
Published  March 16, 2026 10:48pm EDT
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
No one injured in Detroit truck fire

No one injured in Detroit truck fire

A truck caught fire in a parking lot on Telegraph Road near the Jeffries Freeway just after 9 p.m. Monday night.  Detroit Fire Department officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Video courtesy of Damian Lyzohub

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A truck caught fire in a parking lot on Telegraph Road near the Jeffries Freeway just after 9 p.m. Monday night. 

Detroit Fire Department officials said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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Photo courtesy of Damian Lyzohub

Detroit