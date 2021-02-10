No "rational explanation" behind Michigan couple's disappearance, city official says

Police checking on a Kalamazoo-area man who didn't report to work online put yellow tape around the property.

Officers also brought shovels to the backyard. Gary and Laura Johnson, both in their mid-60s, were not at their Portage home, but officers found "signs of violence."

Public Safety Director Nick Armold says there's no "rational explanation" for their disappearance.

Police arrived at the home Tuesday and remained there Wednesday morning.

One vehicle was found at the house while another was discovered at a different location.