'No way in h*ll' Corktown's bricks should go, resident tells MDOT at town hall

A standing-room-only town hall at the Gaelic League in Corktown with neighbors sounding off over a proposed construction update to Michigan Avenue.

Many fear it will mean the loss of the iconic bricks that line the historic corridor.

"We need to keep these lanes open. We need to save the bricks in the best manner that we possibly can," said one Corktown resident. "There’s no way in hell Corktown should lose its character because of the decisions that get made around this project."

MDOT says it needs to do major upgrades to the infrastructure on Michigan in the name of safety. FOX 2 spoke with MDOT’s senior manager on the project.

FOX 2: "What do you say to the folks who say those bricks are so iconic they just don’t want them touched?"

"Well, I understand that. And I appreciate that," said Mohammed Alghurabi. "You have to know, that this is coming from a community that cares. They live here. I don’t live here. So, I think we want to take all of that back and basically do everything we can to assess what we can do the next step."

Also being debated is what the project would mean for Corktown business owners. Many fear it will lead to fewer parking spaces and make it harder to get around the area by creating only two transit lanes.

And bikers worry about having enough space to ride safely.

"To put in a bike lane, or out in an extra bus lane, or a this or a that, to destroy something that’s been there for 107 years, unless you are willing to supplement my sales - that’s it," said Grace Keros, the owner of American Coney Island.

"Bike lanes, transit and safe walkability are an economic equalizer," said Danielle Manley, a Corktown resident. "For me I chose this neighborhood because it is populated by all kinds of people."

FOX 2: "So you like this overall idea?"

"I am a huge supporter of this idea," she said.

MDOT hit the pause button on the multi-million dollar project for now. Officials say they are still in the mode of gathering feedback, before any final decisions are made.

"There is no rush," said Alghurabi. "I think our department, our leaders they would like to see us work with the community."