Nonprofit Degree Forward helps people finish college degrees

A program that helps eliminate the barriers to college completion for people in Metro Detroit is gaining steam and helping people and families achieve more secure futures.

"There are no grades. There are no exams and you cannot fail." said Danielle North, Degree Forward founder.

That’s what Degree Forward is all about, helping people earn the degrees they may have been working towards in some cases, for years.

"It was imperative for me to finish my degree for myself, to help me with my future career path," said Andrew Linton, Degree Forward participant.

That’s the case with Linton, a 34-year-old Detroiter who just completed the program and earned a Bachelor’s degree.

"I ended up studying health care management with a concentration in communications," he said.

Degree Forward is a nonprofit that helps with all the things that get in the way of college completion. They make flexible online curriculum available - and offer in-person support throughout each participant's educational journey.

"It’s the (going) at your own pace that works for me between life and work," said Koron Dorsett, a participant. "And when life is life, you can still go at your own pace."

"They were able to help me go back to school and I received coaching from my team as well," said Nkosi Mason, a participant and employee.

The organization also launched its Black Male Achievement Initiative - meant to increase the number of Black male graduates and improve the financial well-being of Black men in the Detroit area.

For more information on Degree Forward go to degreeforward.org



