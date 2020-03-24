Nonprofit Vets Returning Home hit hard by executive order shutdown

Although not a veteran, Sandy Bowers was homeless herself at one point.

It was during that time, she discovered veterans who fell on hard times had nowhere to go. Bowers turned herself around and for the last six years, Bowers has run Vets Returning Home, a 43 bed facility for vets temporarily down on their luck.

"Looking for veterans is never a problem, they always find us," she said.

"(I was) facing financial issues, personal issues in my life and I checked into here was a godsend," said Stephen Smitness, a 10-year veteran of the Marines.

"I've been sick and one of the gentleman at the VA told us about Sandy," said Theresa Schneider, whose husband spent 16 years in the Army.

Bowers does not allow booze or drugs. Residents are drug tested before they are allowed to get a bed.

"Once they are stable, we help connect them to employment and or their disability income," Bowers said. "Then we move them into apartments, we have a furniture bank, we furnish an apartment."

But now the Coronavirus threatens the future of Vets Returning Home.

Sandy Bowers from Vets Returning Home

"The Royalty House, which is a local banquet hall, they provide 80 percent of the food here for these veterans," Bowers said. "We pick up food every Monday and now they are out of business through the coronavirus."

Besides a lack of food, she was forced to cancel a major fundraiser that accounted for nearly 30 percent of it's operating budget.

But Bowers will push on, asking the public to come forward.

"These are warriors, they are survivors and it's humbling to see the way they take care of each other," she said.

No government money goes to money this facility. If you'd like to help go to vets returning home.org.

