Normal admission fees returns to Michigan's Metroparks May 15

Beginning Friday, visitors traveling to any of Southeast Michigan's Metroparks will need to pay admission to enter.

Regular tolling fees will return to each of the Metroparks 13 locations, following a temporary elimination of admission costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting May 15, normal tolling operations will resume seven days a week. Regular admission costs are $10 a day, or residents can purchase an annual pass for $40, which grants access to all parks for the rest of the year.

Due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19's spread in Michigan, operations will be run a little bit different in the summer when visitors travel to one of the parks. The staff has already begun enforcing temporary closures at parks when overcrowding becomes too much of a problem. Typically, parks have been closed down when parking lots reach 60% capacity.

Access to lakes and rivers will remain open and boating of all kinds will be permitted, however, the rental areas will remain closed. The staff is also planning on slowly reopening bathrooms in parks, which will depend on the availability of toilet paper, soap, and disinfecting supplies. It's recommended that people wear face masks and maintain social distancing when entering a bathroom.

Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, said the parks are also planning on restarting interpretive programming on June 16. Although, the fireworks shows and summer concerts scheduled through July 4 will remain canceled.

As an alternative, visitors can visit the Metroparks website to see what virtual programs are available.