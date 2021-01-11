Hyundai Elantra, Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach E take top NACTOY awards

There are some newbies and some oldies in the latest list of North American car, truck, and utility vehicle of the year, offering a glimpse into what the future of automobiles will be for consumers.

While the Hyundai Elantra and the F-150 are household names among enthusiasts, appearances by the Ford Mustang Mach E are a first.

Ford took the day, winning two of the categories with its newest F-150 and its newly created electric Mustang, which took Truck and Utility vehicle of the year, respectively.

The Hyundai Elantra won the North American Car of the Year.

Altogether, nine vehicles are awaiting announcements for the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the year, which was announced virtually late morning Monday.

The 2019 NACTOY Awards were held on January 12, 2019 at the COBO center during the 2019 NAIAS (North American International Auto) Show in Detroit. Winners for 2019 were the Genesis G70 (North American Car of the Year), Hyundai Kona/Kona EV (North Ame (Courtesy of NACTOY) Expand

Finalists include

Car of the Year:

Genesis G80

Hyundai Elantra

Nissan Sentra

Winner: Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra (NACTOY)

Truck of the Year

Ford F-150

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Ram 1500 TRX

Winner: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 (NACTOY)

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Ford Mustang Mach E

Genesis GV80

Land Rover Defender

Winner: Ford Mustang Mach E

Ford Mustang Mach E (NACTOY)

The event announcing the winners was streamed live on the NACTOY's website.