North Center Brewing Co. closing this weekend, Northville brewery announces

article

After nearly nine years of serving brews in Northville, North Center Brewing Co. is closing.

The brewery will celebrate one last St. Patrick's Day before closing for good on Sunday.

North Center cited several reasons for the closure, noting that while it may be a shock, these factors have been piling up for a while.

Related article

"Over the last year we have navigated some difficult waters and no longer find ourselves being able to deliver a sustainable product," the brewery said in a post announcing the closure. "The craft beer industry is in a tough spot and between losing some key folks over the last year to rising labor and materials costs to an incredibly competitive distribution market, we have decided it is time to end our run."

As operations wind down this week, North Center will only be offering beer - no food. Merchandise will also be available.

North Center Brewing is at 410 N. Center St. in Northville.