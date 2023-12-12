North Pole Fantasy Flight for children battling illnesses get dose of Christmas cheer at Metro Airport

It was a special getaway for a group of very special kids and their families. Children from hospitals across the state boarded a plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

"Children that are so sick and some going through chemo," said Madge Humphrey, Silverliners Motown Chapter.

Moments later their flight was off as this precious cargo was able to forget about their medical concerns - if only for a short moment as they headed for a visit with Santa and Mrs Claus.

"Good morning we're going to be boarding Flight 9807 to the North Pole," Humphrey said.

About an hour later that flight landed at the North Pole where Santa welcomed the children and their families.

"How are you, what a beautiful smile," said William "Santa Claus" Neelson, warmly greeting one of the children.

On the flight, the shades are drawn inside the Delta plane as it taxis the tarmac while an onboard digital map shows the flight's journey. A party waits for the children complete with music, gifts and fun with the big man in red at the Westin Hotel - standing in for the real North Pole.

Back in 1997 Jennifer McCarthy took this same flight when she was just 3 years old.

"I had a stage 2 Wilms tumor in my kidney," she said. "It's a tumor in your kidney that normally affects children. I went through chemotherapy and I had my tumor removed."

Today she’s cancer-free and serving as a volunteer.

"It hurts to hear the number of the kids that are actually here, but so nice that we can continue to be here year after year," she said.

And these parents say they are grateful for the kindness and generosity of the organizers and volunteers have shown their children.

"Just seeing them light up when they see Santa or just going to the North Pole, it's simply amazing," said John Estrada, a father of one of the kids.

"Just being able to be around with his peers and other kids that get to enjoy this with them, it's just really exciting for him," said Donna Alford.

This is the first year since the Covid pandemic that Santa has been able to welcome kids to his home for the event - and he’s glad they’re back.

"If I, and the elves, and the Silverliners can take just one minute of their time, from their pains and prods, we have gifts galore," Neelsen said.

Captain Steve Teager of Delta Airlines piloted the plane and said he was happy to help.

"It was wonderful," he said. "It was one of the most rewarding flights I've ever had. We put some of them in the cockpit who wanted to see how the airplane was flown, and all the controls. They were glowing, it was wonderful."

The Silverliners are a philanthropic group of current and former flight attendants, who work with volunteers from the airport to transform the day to a winter wonderland.






