Northbound 75 ramps to 696 closing for 3 weeks starting on Friday

If your route to or from work every day requires using the interchange from northbound 75 to 696, you'll need a new route for the next few weeks as the Michigan Department of Transportation will close the ramps in both directions starting on Friday.

MDOT announced the closure of the northbound ramps to both east and westbound 696 starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 10. The closure is being done so crews can repair the pavement and barrier wall on the interchange.

It's expected that the ramps will be closed until at least Oct. 1, weather permitting.

The work is part of the Modernize75 project in Oakland County that was started in June 2016 and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

The detour will take drivers off I-75 to eastbound Eight Mile over to Van Dyke. Once on Van Dyke, drivers will get back onto eastbound 696.

For drivers going west, they'll take Eight Mile west to the Lodge and then take that up 696 to head west.