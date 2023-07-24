Northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway closed at McNichols
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drivers heading north on the Southfield Freeway are going to find themselves in a parking lot as all lanes have been closed at McNichols.
Just about 3 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted that northbound lanes of the freeway were closed due to a crash.
Related: MDOT courtesy driver finds body in vehicle on I-96
The timing of the closure comes just before the start of the evening rush.
it's not known how long the freeway will be closed.
Drivers should find a different route.