Northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway closed at McNichols

Drivers heading north on the Southfield Freeway are going to find themselves in a parking lot as all lanes have been closed at McNichols.

Just about 3 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted that northbound lanes of the freeway were closed due to a crash.

The timing of the closure comes just before the start of the evening rush.

it's not known how long the freeway will be closed.

Drivers should find a different route.