EB I-96 closed at Livernois after MDOT courtesy driver finds dead body in vehicle

article

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on I-96 in Detroit on Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said a Department of Transportation courtesy driver pulled up behind the vehicle on the east side of the freeway near Joy Road around 12:30 p.m. and found the body.

All lanes are closed at Livernois.

MSP said the Special Investigation Section is on the way to the scene.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.