EB I-96 closed at Livernois after MDOT courtesy driver finds dead body in vehicle
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on I-96 in Detroit on Monday afternoon.
Michigan State Police said a Department of Transportation courtesy driver pulled up behind the vehicle on the east side of the freeway near Joy Road around 12:30 p.m. and found the body.
All lanes are closed at Livernois.
MSP said the Special Investigation Section is on the way to the scene.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates.