Northern lights viewable from Michigan this week

Michigan may be in for an enchanting night of northern lights this week following reports of a magnetic storm heading for Earth.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the sun released a high speed solar wind stream this weekend, which means charged particles are currently heading for the atmosphere.

It's during periods of high activity between coronal mass ejection particles and Earth's magnetic field that creates the famous green and blues that dance in the sky we know as the Aurora Borealis.

According to Soft Serve News, which provides daily forecasts on northern lights, the best time to see display in Michigan is at night on March 31.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the lights will be at their peak in terms of display.

The size of the Aurora Borealis is typically measured on a scale of geomagnetic activity, using the figures KP. NOAA also uses the KP number to designate a location. Michigan sits between KP levels 5 and 7. Depending on the evening when the lights are supposed to be brightest, the KP number will increase.

The best way to know how illuminating the northern lights are that evening is to check the current KP levels on the Aurora Borealis Forecast map and compare them with a location's KP number. If the current levels are at or exceed the levels for the location (in this case, KP 5-7 in Michigan) then there's a good chance for viewing.

That of course is if weather cooperates. Cloud cover and humidity can play a factor, as can light pollution from nearby cities. That means most of Southeast Michigan will need to get to northern parts of Oakland County for the closest chance to see the lights.

NOAA's 3-day Geomagnetic Forecast says the KP index will rise as high as 6 on March 31.