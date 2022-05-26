Northern Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening ex-wife, impersonating police during call

A northern Michigan man is facing charges after authorities say he called his ex-wife and pretended to be police.

Joseph Gene Porter, 39, of Cadillac, is accused of repeatedly calling and harassing his ex. During one of those calls, police say he left a voicemail claiming to be a Wexford County deputy who wanted to speak to her about something she stole from Porter.

Police said he also falsely reported that his ex-wife was threatening him with a gun and saying she was going to bomb his house.

Porter was arrested May 17. He is charged with stalking, impersonating a peace officer, false report of a felony, and habitual offender - third offense. His bond was at $2,500 cash/surety.