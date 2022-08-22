Northern Michigan music festival returns this weekend after 3-year hiatus

An annual music festival held in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and nuzzled in the state's Porcupine Mountains is returning this year after a three-year hiatus from live concerts.

It'll be the 16th year and the first since 2019 that the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will convene, featuring music genres that run the gamut in style, from Americana and bluegrass to folk and R&B, rock, blues, and more.

It costs $95 to attend the two-day festival, scheduled Aug. 26-27. A recreation passport is also required for entry into state park in Ontonagon County.

"The downtime was very challenging for us," said Chery Sundberg, festival director. "The past three years gave us time to examine our own personal commitments to the festival, to envision its future, and to make the adjustments needed to help us return fresh and strong, with the demand for live music now greater than ever."

There are also day passes worth $50 and discounts for kids ages 7-12.

For those who find the time, the northern Michigan music festival has two headliners: JigJam from Ireland on Friday and The Slambovian Circus of Dreams from Washington on Saturday. The other artists in attendance include Circus of Dreams, Armchair Boogie, The Talbott Brothes, and Raye Zaragoza.

The festival made history when organizers put on the first show in 2005 - the first to be staged in a Michigan state park ever. It's organized by the Friends of the Porkies organization.

Learn more here.