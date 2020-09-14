Northern Michigan prison goes under lock down after inmates briefly take control of facility

For a brief period of time, prisoners at a department of corrections facility in northern Michigan took control of the prison late Sunday night.

Around 10:25 p.m. three prisoners got into a fight at the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

Officers responded to the fight by deploying a taser on one of the prisoners involved in the fight.

That prisoner was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital. As the emergency crew drove away, prisoners in the unit left their cells and approached the station where the officers were stationed.

Law enforcement in the facility exited the building safely, ceding the prison to inmates for the time being.

The Michigan Department of Corrections activated its emergency response team that contained the prisoners within the facility, ensuring they were locked in. The Michigan State Police and the U.S. Border Control were both notified of the unrest.

Around 4 a.m. Monday morning, officers moved back into the prison and secured all inmates in their cells.