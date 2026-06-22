Northern Michigan teen set fire to home before assaulting owners, police say

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The Brief An 18-year-old from Northern Michigan allegedly set fire to a home before stealing its security camera and assaulting the homeowners. Hayden Hul was charged with assault, home invasion, and arson.



A Traverse City 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and arson that happened over the weekend.

Hayden Hul was seen on surveillance footage stealing a security camera from a home in nearby Blair Township. The homeowners received notification of the incident and returned to the address before encountering Hul walking along the road.

When they confronted him, Hul allegedly assaulted the victims before being subdued by the victims.

After the victims returned home, they found their property was on fire.

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Hul allegedly entered the property, broke into the home before setting it on fire. He then stole the camera and fled the house before being confronted by the homeowners.

The assault took place in the area of M-37 near Vance Road, while the alleged arson happened at a home on Conetree Trail.

He was taken into custody and jailed at the Grand Traverse County Jail before being charged with assault, home invasion, and arson.

He may face additional charges following further review by the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor.

He was given a $200,000 cash or surety bond.