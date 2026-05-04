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The Brief Evacuations are underway in a Northern Michigan county due to a wildfire. The Oscoda County Sheriff said it was moving residents away from the fire and that a shelter has been set up at Tri-Point Church.



Evacuations are underway in Northern Michigan after a wildfire broke out in Oscoda County.

The sheriff said it was in the process of moving residents away from Camp 10 Road, near the community of Mio and 30 miles east of Grayling.

"Residents in this area are urged to leave immediately and seek safe shelter," the sheriff said on Facebook. "Please follow instructions from emergency personnel on scene."

What we know:

Crews are in the process of managing a fire that is growing in Oscoda County, in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The fire was reported near M-72, which travels eastbound from Grayling toward Mio.

It's not clear how big the fire has become.

The shelter for those fleeing the fire can go to Tri-Point Church.