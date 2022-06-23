Northern Michigan woman accused of embezzling thousands from vulnerable relative

A northern Michigan woman is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a vulnerable adult relative she had guardianship of.

Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, of Saint Helen, is charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $50,000 to $100,000.

Police said Haynie-Ulrech was granted guardianship of the victim in June 2017.

Another relative had concerns about the misuse of money in the victim's bank account, and petitioned for a reevaluation of the need for a guardian in December 2021. After a hearing in February of this year, guardianship was terminated.

After the hearing, Michigan State Police troopers obtained bank records, credit card statements, monthly bill statements, copies of checks, deposit slips, withdrawals, and tax information, and the victim was interviewed.

Troopers turned their evidence over to the Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office, who issued an arrest warrant on June 1. Haynie-Ulrech turned herself in the next day.

Haynie-Ulrech's bond was set at $25,000, 10% cash/surety. She is due in court July 13.