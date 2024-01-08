article

One Michigan woman is now a millionaire thanks to the advice she took from a store clerk.

The Upper Peninsula resident asked an employee at a grocery store in the town of Gladstone which game she should play and they suggested the $2,000,000 Cash Multiplier, "so that's what I purchased," she told Michigan Lottery Connect.

"I don’t buy instant tickets often, but I play the Daily Spin to Win game every day in hopes of winning the monthly $5,000 giveaway," the player said. "I won a $20 coupon playing Daily Spin to Win, so I took it to the store and asked the clerk which ticket I should buy."

The 30-year-old is from Delta County.

Choosing to remain anonymous, she purchased the ticket at North Bluff Grocery on 8287 State Highway M35, the Michigan Lottery Connect website said.

She then traveled home and scratched the ticket to reveal the numbers. She said she had a hard time believing it was real.

"I called my dad, and he told me to take it to the retailer to double check it. When the retailer confirmed it was a winning ticket, I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car!"

She took the lump sum payment of $1.3 million, instead of the annuity payments. She plans to pay bills and invest with the money.