Talk about kicking the new year off right, one Michigan resident is starting 2024 hundreds of millions of dollars richer after buying the lucky ticket during the Powerball's latest drawing.

The winning ticket for the $824.4 million Powerball jackpot was purchased Monday night at a liquor and food store in Grand Blanc, which is located near Flint.

The cash value of the jackpot is $425.2 million.

The last time the Powerball rest was when a $1.76 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California in October. Since then, no one had scored the winnings.

While the location where the ticket was purchased is aware it sold the winning numbers, the identity of the winner won't be known until that person contacts the lottery. The winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 – and the Powerball: 01.

It appears the owners of the Food Castle of Grand Blanc already know they sold the winning ticket - they changed their profile photo on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history, as well as the 10th largest jackpot ever sold in lottery history. The largest jackpot ever won in Michigan goes back to 2021 when someone took home the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.