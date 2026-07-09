Northern Oakland County residents told to stay inside during police situation

The Brief Residents in Rose Township are being told to shelter in place during a police situation. The North Oakland County Fire Authority announced on Facebook that police are on the scene in the area of West Rose Center and Hickory Ridge. It is unknown at this time what led to the police scene.



An active police situation in Rose Township where residents have been told to stay indoors.

What we know:

Oakland County deputies say they are on the search for a suspect who ran off following a police chase that started in Green Oak Township and continued through Lyon Township, Milford, Highland Township, before ending in Rose Township.

Multiple police departments are now searching for the suspect in the area of Rose Center Road and Hickory Ridge Drive in Rose Township.

The suspect has not been located as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say there is no known danger to the public.

What you can do:

People living in the area are being told to secure their vehicles and homes and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.