Novi boil water advisory lifted after 14 Mile water main break

The Brief A boil water advisory in Novi was lifted Tuesday. Repairs continue on a water main that ruptured last week, so people are still asked to conserve water by turning off irrigation systems. A portion of 14 Mile Road remains closed.



A boil water advisory was lifted Tuesday for Novi residents, days after a water main break forced the advisory.

On Thursday morning, a water main buried under 14 Mile Road near M-5 ruptured, causing many in the city and some in surrounding communities to lose water. Water was restored Friday, but a boil water advisory was issued for the foreseeable future.

What you can do:

Though the water is back on and the advisory has been lifted, repairs on the main continue. Because of this, residents are asked to turn off their irrigation systems to help conserve water until the main is fully operational.

The city also shared a guide for what to do after a boil water advisory:

What's next:

According to the City of Novi, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is busy welding and inspecting the water main. Valve maintenance has also been taking place.

The 42-inch main that was damaged is expected to be back in service within two weeks.

In the meantime, 14 Mile Road remains closed between Welch and M-5, and between East Lake Drive and Novi Road.