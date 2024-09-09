Novi implements phone pouches for middle schoolers to lock up phones

The Novi School District has come up with a solution to get phones out of the hands of middle school students this year – and it involves lockup up the phones before they even enter the classroom.

At the start of school this year, all middle school students in Novi were told to lock up their phones for their own good. The good news is that t's working so far, but there are concerns that it could be putting students' safety at risk.

Yondr makes the pouches to create phone-free environments for artists, organizations, and more – which includes education.

Novi Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka said they came up with the idea to help students be engaged.

"We thought we need to try and give our staff a tool right that will help kids manage that during the day so they can be fully present in their learning spaces."

Three weeks ago, each student from 5th through 8th grade was assigned a pouch, along with the instruction that your device must stay in there during school hours.

"If we see a device outside of this pouch, it gets taken to the office and the parent has to pick it up," Mainka said.

The pouch not only helps keep students focused, it allows parents to keep tabs on the children while keeping a phone close in case of emergencies.

"Just simply banning them is not realistic and it’s also taking a tool that is a valuable tool for families and things like that," Mainka said.

The district-wide policy did bring up concerns that if there were an active shooter, could parents reach their kids? Mainka said research shows kids should be present in the moment, listening to adult instruction, and a locked phone can prevent misinformation and undue panic.

"The analogy is you know when I go to the doctor and they say I need to start exercising more I don’t like it at all but I know that it’s good for me," Mainka said.

Once school ends for the day, students can unlock the case and take it out.

In the event the student comes home realizing their phone is still in the pouch – the school has a station outside of the school. Students can walk up and unlock the pouch with a push of the button .

The partnership with Yondr works out to roughly $30 per pouch, which Mainka said was paid for from funds under the mental health budget.

"We have money that was set aside for mental health and school safety and we kind of put this under that budget line. We think about the fact that this is a way for us to really improve the mental health and engagement of our students," Mainka said.

