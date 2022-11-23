Novi man sentenced to 20 years in prison after distributing child porn to dozens of people

A Novi man who authorities say distributed child porn to 75-100 people received a 20-year prison sentence last week.

Dylan Andrew Hill, 30, sent photos and videos of child porn to a "darkweb porn" chat on Kik. The images included photos of children younger than 10.

When federal agents searched Hill's home in May 2021, they said they found 2,929 images and 984 videos of child pornography. Hill admitted to sending this porn to people.

Authorities said Hill is charged in Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties in three separate cases of sexual assaulting children.

"This offender is a demonstrated danger to the community and a prolific trafficker of child pornography. This significant sentence protects vulnerable minors and demonstrates that we will continue to fight to keep our community safe for children." U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.