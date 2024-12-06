Novi police arrest one of many suspects for alleged high-end burglaries

It was a break in the case of high-end burglaries in Oakland County, where officials in Novi nabbed a suspect after a short police chase. But, police say several suspects got away.

High-end burglaries by transnational gangs have struck Oakland County with at least eight in the past week, and communities like Novi are constantly being targeted. The latest one took place on Monday night on Equestrian Trail, ending in an arrest.

"Without the community’s help, I don’t think we would’ve caught these guys." said Cmdr. Jason Meier with the Novi police. "She initially gave us false information, but we were able to get assistance from our partners in immigration and customs who positively identified her as a Chilean national who was in the country illegally."

Vania Herrera Valdes was charged with two felonies, including home invasion and resisting arrest. She and three other suspects are accused of staking out the home and breaking in, stealing a safe and valuable watches before fleeing.

The homeowner was away, but saw them on camera. He called the police, who were stepping up patrols nearby.

"The vehicle actually fled from them and a short pursuit ensued," said Meier. "At some point, the suspect vehicle pulled into a neighborhood and stopped, and four individuals bailed out of the car."

That was when the responding officer caught Valdes and recovered the safe. The three others managed to escape for the time being. Meanwhile, the car was a rental.

Police say Valdes originally crossed the border using the Visa Waiver Program that was expired which has been a common connection with other high-end burglars who have been caught across Oakland County.

"When we’ve got 100% of the people that we’ve caught for high-end burglaries with the same MO all coming from that program, that tells me there’s a problem," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Valdez is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $100,000 bond.