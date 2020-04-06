Novi Suburban Collection Showplace to convert to COVID-19 field hospital

article

The State of Michigan has selected the Suburban Collection Showplace as the site of a second alternate care facility to expand medical capacity during the state’s response to COVID-19. This decision comes days after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s first alternate care facility at TCF Center in Detroit.

After conversion, the Suburban Collection Showplace will provide 250,000 sq. ft. and bed space to accommodate up to 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

“This is more good news for Michiganders in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Having access to more medical facilities and more space for health care professionals to perform their life saving work means we are more able to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Fighting this virus is going to take all of us working together as Michiganders, and I want to thank everyone who has stepped up to volunteer at a health care facility or donate blood, money, or medical supplies. We will get through this.”

“We are uniquely positioned to be able to support this effort and the fight against COVID-19. We feel it is important to serve as a resource to the state and the community in these times of need,” said Blair Bowman, Owner of the Suburban Collection Showplace.

The decision to continue to expand bed space in Southeast Michigan is a proactive measure in anticipation of additional need as the response to COVID-19 continues. The State of Michigan, Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan National Guard partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to assess the site and coordinate federal funding for the expansion.

In addition to TCF Center and the Suburban Collection Showplace, other locations in Michigan are under consideration for future expansion, based on anticipated need.