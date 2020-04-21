Nurses protest at White House to call attention to lack of PPE; honor those who died from COVID-19

Nurses from around the nation held a protest in front of the White House Tuesday to call attention to health care workers nationwide who have become infected with COVID-19 and to highlight the shortage of personal protective equipment their industry is facing.

Members of the National Nurses United union read aloud the names of U.S. nurses who are known to have died of COVID-19.

Nurses have demanded PPE and say many have not been provided with adequate protection from exposure to the coronavirus while working. Health care workers require N95 respirators or a higher level of protection as well as other protective gear, the union says, when caring for patients who may be infected with COVID-19.

The union also says they will demand President Trump use his the Defense Production Act (DPA) to order the mass production of PPE, including N95 respirators, face shields, gowns, gloves and shoe coverings, as well as ventilators and COVID-19 testing kits.

