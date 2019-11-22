Nutcracker at the Whitney Nov. 25-26

The Nutcracker is once again dancing from room to room inside the Whitney in Detroit.

The Whitney closes down for 3 days and transforms back into a circa 1900s Victorian mansion where the full-length ballet is performed. Enjoy a 5-course meal, valet parking and much more.

Performances are Nov. 25-26, with shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. both days. The cost is $129 for the matinee for $189 for the evening show.

David Duey, director of operations, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the show. You can get their flaming strawberries recipe below, and see a sneak peek of the performances here.

FLAMING STRAWBERRIES "SIR WHITNEY"

1) Melt 1 stick (1/4 lb) whole butter in copper pan

2) Add 2 cups powdered white sugar

3) Stir into a "paste" consistency

4) Add 2 cups large Strawberries, cut in half

5) Heat berries thoroughly, but gently

6) Add 2 oz Grand Marnier, heat until mixture starts to bubble

7) Add ½ oz 151 rum to begin flame

8) Flame completely until alcohol is cooked out

9) Spoon berries over soft pound cake or Ice Cream (or both!)

10) Top with real whipped cream

11) Enjoy!!

