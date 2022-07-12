NWS: Tornado moved for 7.5 miles in Genesee, Oakland counties Monday night

An EF-0 tornado moved from Genesee County to Oakland County on Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado started along Lake Fenton at 11:33 p.m. and moved east-southeast toward Holly. It ended at 11:42 p.m. just west of I-75 and 3 miles northeast of Holly. It had traveled 7.5 miles.

There were no injuries reported.

EF-0 storms are classified as weak with winds ranging from 65 to 85 mph. According to the NWS, damage was first seen on Pine Street near Lake Fenton. Large tree limbs fell on a home, damaging it.

Beyond that, the storm caused sparse tree damage by taking down branches and leaves, the NWS said.

A backyard of a home on Addis Road in Holly suffered the most damage. The storm significantly damaged about a dozen trees, ripped vinyl siding panels off the home and some metal roofing off a barn, and damaged a pergola.

