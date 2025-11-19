Oak Park electric vehicle maker allegedly not paying employees

The Brief An electric truck maker was allegedly not paying employees, and the state is looking into it. Bollinger Motors was a start-up known for making electric trucks.



An electric truck maker in Metro Detroit is in some trouble. They’re allegedly not paying employees, and the state is looking into it.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 drove by the Bollinger Motors building in Oak Park and only spotted an empty parking lot and dark windows.

Bollinger Motors was a start-up known for making electric trucks. FOX 2 knocked on the door and spoke to one person, hoping to get information about employees not getting paid, which several people told us.

However, he referred us to the parent company, Putnam. We reached out to them and haven’t heard back.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 then reached out to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

They told us:

"We have 59 open claims against Bollinger Innovations for unpaid wages or benefits. Those claims are still open and under investigation. Because they are open investigations, we cannot comment any further."

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.