Oak Park woman killed after driver hits her, drives over her before fleeing
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oak Park woman died after a driver ran a red light, hit her, then fled the scene Monday night.
The 59-year-old victim's sister-in-law told police that they were crossing the street at a crosswalk near Coolidge and Burton around 9:10 p.m. when a red SUV hit the victim then ran over her.
The victim was conscious and alert when officers arrived. However, she suffered a laceration to the back of her head and said she was having trouble breathing. She died at a hospital.
Police later learned that the victim's sister-in-law had also been hit but didn't mention it initially because she was traumatized from the incident.
The only description of the suspect vehicle is that it was a red SUV. No description of the driver is available.
