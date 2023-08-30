Public transit in Oakland County is further expanding into less populated areas with the transportation authority now managing services in four new areas.

The Village of Holly, Holly Township, Rose Township, and Groveland Township will fall under the Western Oakland Transportation Authority starting Sept. 5. The expansion is the result of voters approving a transit millage during the midterms.

WOTA provides transportation options for seniors, adults with disabilities, veterans, and low-income families.

Because of additional funds coming in, the Village of Holly will no longer manage paratransit for the surrounding communities. The expanded services from WOTA will come with more operating hours and more available opportunities to ride.

Trips will cost $2 to go anywhere.

"Providing expanded service to the Holly area will increase the opportunities for many," said Kim Viener, Director of WOTA. "WOTA provides access, regardless of ability, and will continue to engage with residents who already knows about WOTA while helping others develop their independence. It is exciting to think about the positive impact expanded transportation will have in these communities. WOTA is proud to be a part of this endeavor."

WOTA has been in service since 2020.

With an additional $66 million in funding for Oakland County transportation, WOTA, the Northern Oakland Transportation Authority, the Older Persons' Commission, and SMART now have additional resources to expand access.

It also means communities in Oakland County could no longer opt out of public transit options. In the past, communities could decide themselves if they wanted to buy in, which created a patchwork of bus stops and made getting around the county difficult.

It previously expanded in June to include Orchard Lake, Sylvan Lake, Lake Angelus, and Keego Harbor.