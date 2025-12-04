Expand / Collapse search

Oakland County Animal Shelter warns of scammer tricking people into donating money

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 4, 2025 12:01pm EST
(Photo by Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

    • A scammer is using "horrendous pictures" of animals to trick people into donating money to help, thinking the scammer is the Oakland County Animal Shelter.
    • The scammer is using PayPal, a donation option the shelter does not use.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A scammer posing as the Oakland County Animal Shelter is trying to trick people into donating money.

According to the Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center, this scammer is posting "horrendous pictures" on Instagram and YouTube asking for donations. This tactic is intended to make animal lovers feel bad and donate.

The scammer is requesting donations through PayPal, an option that the animal shelter does not use for donations.

If you would like to donate to the animal shelter, here are legitimate ways to do so.

The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center.

