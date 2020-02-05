Oakland County dad arrested after young son finds child porn on his tablet

The Michigan State Police said a dad from Oakland County is arrested on pending child pornography charges after police said his young son found child porn on his tablet.

MSP said it was called to a home in Holly around 7 last Friday night to a report of a runaway child. When police tracked down the child, he told MSP he found pornography involving children on his father's tablet.

The boy was placed with family members and MSP obtained a search warrant.

When they executed the warrant, MSP said they found evidence, including sexual materials involving children.

According to MSP Lt. Mike Shaw, investigators believe the man was in possession of the materials for several years.

The investigation is ongoing and the father has not yet been arraigned on the charges so he has not been identified.