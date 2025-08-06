Oakland County daycare operator accused in Detroit shooting

A Farmington Hills child care home had its license suspended for numerous violations - and its owner was accused of shooting on Detroit's east side.

The backstory:

Detroit police arrested Keisha Wade alleging that she shot a family member inside the elevator of a senior living apartment last month.

Wade also ran a daycare inside of a Stratford Court residence in Farmington Hills which the state suspended the license, and a notice of intent to revoke her home care license outright.

Wade's daycare received several five-star reviews on Google, but the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education Advancement and Potential, says it found numerous violations.

Her daycare facility was cited by investigators for an overflowing basement toilet did not flush properly and overflowed, with no soap, hand towels or toilet paper in a bathroom.

Investigators say they found spoiled food on the counter and the floor, and rotten food inside.

There were also not enough spaces for some of these children inside the home to sleep.

Wade received her operating license in September 2022. State inspections revealed violations started only six months later.

Then came the shooting at McAulay Commons on Detroit's east side.

Police say Wade shot a relative after a fight between family members escalated in the elevator.

According to police sources, the family was grieving the loss of their mother, who died the week before.

Keisha Wade

FOX 2 went to the home in Farmington Hills, and gave Keisha Wade numerous opportunities to share her side of the story.

She declined and said she said that the courts would exonerate her.