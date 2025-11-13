Oakland County drivers react to I-696 construction update as roadwork proceeds

The Brief MDOT says on WB I-696, ramps will be closed from I-75 to M-10 beginning Friday night. That traffic switch will limit the entrance and exit ramps available for westbound traffic.



MDOT has more highway construction that’s sure to give many of us headaches, including the workers who have to do the work.

This time, ramps on I-696 Westbound are closing from I-75 to M-10 starting Friday.

Big picture view:

It’s all for a major traffic shift in Oakland County. MDOT says as the newly rebuilt eastbound I-696 lanes along that stretch get closer to completion, crews are planning to switch westbound I-696 traffic from I-75 to M-10 over to the eastbound side in order to rebuild the westbound lanes.

That traffic switch will limit the entrance and exit ramps available for westbound traffic.

Some of the closed entrance ramps include:

Couzens Avenue

Bermuda/Hilton Road

M-1 (Woodward Avenue)

Coolidge Highway

What they're saying:

As you can imagine, drivers aren’t thrilled.

"I want to write to somebody in charge because it seems like you find, and I was talking to someone at work about this and they agreed - it seems like there’s barrels everywhere but you never see anyone working. It’s like you have too many people putting out barrels and not enough people working," said driver Jeff Ronning.

"Seems like all cities want to do construction at the same time everywhere! Just really inconvenience," said driver Jay Allison.

What's next:

MDOT says this work is weather dependent, and if delayed, would take the following weekend.