Oakland County Farmers Market seeking vendors for Spring Flower Days featuring Michigan-made products

The Oakland County Farmers Market needs vendors for its Spring Flower Day Sunday events.

This series of events was created due to the popularity of Spring Flower Days. These markets will also feature Michigan-made products.

Vendors are needed for the May 8, 15, 22, and 29 events.

"People are always excited about spring planting, so our Spring Flower Days attract a crowd," Waterford Oaks County Park Supervisor Mike Boyd said. "We believe the Michigan made products will add a fun variety of items to the event as patrons support local crafters and artisans."

Vendors must offer flowers or plants, such as annuals, perennials, flats, hanging baskets and vegetable starters or related items, including garden art, accessories, and tools. Vendors selling crafts or food must make sure they were made in Michigan.

Booths cost $25. Spring Flower Days hours are 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Regular market hours are 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays year round with Tuesdays and Thursdays added May-December.

Vendor applications can be found here.

For more information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com.