Oakland County GOP Headquarters closes after receiving suspicious powder in the mail

The Brief The Oakland County Republican Headquarters was closed Friday after they received an envelope with a suspicious white powder inside. Police were called, and the scene was secured. The GOP HQ will be closed through the weekend for the safety of their volunteers.



Police were on the scene at the Oakland County Republican Party Headquarters on Friday after the group received an envelope with an unknown powdery substance in the mail.

Big picture view:

The Oakland County GOP said on social media that its headquarters in Bloomfield Township received an envelope with a powdery substance inside at 2 p.m. Leadership immediately called the police, secured the scene and practiced safety protocol. The office has since been closed.

Bloomfield Township police say they believe this incident was not isolated and may be connected to other suspicious packages sent to GOP affiliations throughout Michigan.

The GOP said the safety concern comes amid a pattern of disturbing, politically motivated harassment that has targeted the county chapter. A statement posted on X added their volunteers and elected officials have faced hostility over the past several months.

Chairman Vance Patrick condemned the incident, throwing blame at Democrats for raising the temperature by "labeling Republicans ‘Nazis’ and dehumanizing their political opponents."

What they're saying:

"That kind of rhetoric has consequences," Patrick wrote on social media. "When you constantly portray your neighbors as evil, you should not be surprised when unstable individuals act on that poison. We will not be intimidated, and we will continue standing up for the people of Oakland County."

Meanwhile, Senior Advisor Brian Szmytke says they are treating the matter seriously.

"Our security contractors and staff are pursuing this matter fully with local and federal authorities to ensure that whoever is responsible is identified and held accountable," he said. No political organization or volunteer should have to face this kind of threat for engaging in the democratic process."

What's next:

The headquarters is expected to be closed through the weekend to ensure the safety of their volunteers and secure the building.

The Oakland County GOP says they call on all leaders to lower the temperature in the current political climate.